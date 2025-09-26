Cox Capital Mgt LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 95.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after buying an additional 120,706 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $207.70 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.