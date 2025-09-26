Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 815 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 3.1% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $94,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of HON stock opened at $207.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

