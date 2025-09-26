Meyer Handelman Co. Has $29.38 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 549,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,476,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 888,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,327,000 after acquiring an additional 79,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.09. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $114.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.41.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

