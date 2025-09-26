Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Position Increased by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 6,592 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

