Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 506,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 626,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 55,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CSCO opened at $67.85 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $268.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

