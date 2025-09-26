Randolph Co Inc Buys New Holdings in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 817,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,622,000. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 2.8% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 300.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $38,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Melius Research began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

