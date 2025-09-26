Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.17.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $217.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.49. The company has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.