AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.45.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $218.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.61 and a 200 day moving average of $195.22. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $225.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.38%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

