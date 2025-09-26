Novem Group Purchases 4,649 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Novem Group raised its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,698 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.19.

Comcast Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

