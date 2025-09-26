Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 640 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Falcon Wealth Planning lowered its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Comcast were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.62 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

