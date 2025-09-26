Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Position Cut by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $182.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.63. The firm has a market cap of $165.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

