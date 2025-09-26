Norden Group LLC Has $618,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Norden Group LLC lowered its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,023,000 after buying an additional 3,815,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,927,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,959,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,771 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,750.44. This trade represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,880. The trade was a 32.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,070,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.6%

TSCO opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $54.72.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

