Kure Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Kure Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 15,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 22.2% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $245.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $256.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.