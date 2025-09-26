Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 3,602 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 15,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.90.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $245.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.46. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

