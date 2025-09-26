Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.81.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $175.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $180.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

