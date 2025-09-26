North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 57,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $673,000. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.7% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 159,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 481,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,918 shares during the period. Finally, Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.56 on Friday. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 44.94%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

