Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,198,000 after buying an additional 160,813 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $214.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.59 and a 200 day moving average of $200.53. The stock has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $217.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

