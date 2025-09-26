Plancorp LLC Purchases 687 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Plancorp LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6%

VIG stock opened at $214.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $217.32.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

