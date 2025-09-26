Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 3,401 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 7,676.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,205,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,975,000 after buying an additional 2,176,685 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CME Group by 370.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,653,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,935 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 32,941.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,261 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,842,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,182,000 after purchasing an additional 808,740 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $268.73 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.94 and a 12-month high of $290.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $298.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.14.

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,962. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

