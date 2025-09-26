CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in CME Group by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 612.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $268.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.80. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.94 and a 12 month high of $290.79.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.CME Group’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,463.64. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,962. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.14.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

