U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oklo in the second quarter worth $2,263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oklo by 66.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Oklo in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKLO shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Oklo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Oklo from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Oklo in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Oklo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oklo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Oklo Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Oklo stock opened at $119.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.78 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. Oklo Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $144.49.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 92,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total value of $8,658,589.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 75,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,922.74. This trade represents a 54.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $6,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,064,000. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,387 shares of company stock worth $35,580,580 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

