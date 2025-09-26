Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,611 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,701 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $951,479,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 286.0% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,851,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,913,000 after acquiring an additional 131,620 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,061,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,035,000 after acquiring an additional 163,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOOD. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.06.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $122.65 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $130.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $49,957,923.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $6,066,002.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,531,353.14. The trade was a 38.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,681,462 shares of company stock valued at $581,726,917. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.