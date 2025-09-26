MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 204 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 25.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,031,000 after purchasing an additional 641,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DoorDash by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,309,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,829,000 after purchasing an additional 915,512 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,151,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,089,000 after purchasing an additional 842,637 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 51,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.26, for a total transaction of $13,235,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $387,390. The trade was a 97.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total transaction of $7,299,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 990,055 shares of company stock worth $243,008,391. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC set a $300.00 price target on shares of DoorDash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised DoorDash to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.55.

DoorDash stock opened at $262.08 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $278.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.DoorDash’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

