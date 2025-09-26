PineStone Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,607,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,347 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 5.8% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Mastercard worth $903,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.8% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 123,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 10,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 1,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $567.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $578.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.89.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,440. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,349 shares of company stock worth $21,372,994. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

