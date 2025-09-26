Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,906 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.15.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $199.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.81. The firm has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

