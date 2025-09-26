Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Booking were worth $43,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $3,592,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 9.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 target price on Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,808.81.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,575.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5,556.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5,255.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,060.98 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $41.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

