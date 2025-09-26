MKT Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

MKT Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management boosted its stake in Target by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.48.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. Target Corporation has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $161.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

