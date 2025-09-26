American National Bank & Trust Purchases 308 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.78.

NYSE PG opened at $152.18 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $356.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,892.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,134.57. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,902.24. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

