Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 525 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $344.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.13 and a 52-week high of $348.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

