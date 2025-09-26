The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Avant Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.40.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6%

Home Depot stock opened at $407.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

