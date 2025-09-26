Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 161.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

NYSE LMT opened at $484.75 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.53. The firm has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

