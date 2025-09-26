Cox Capital Mgt LLC Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 3.1% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the second quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,025,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,258,000 after purchasing an additional 240,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $276.69 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $286.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.53. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

