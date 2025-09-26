Blue Oak Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,624 SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Blue Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,676 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,902,000 after acquiring an additional 169,005 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after acquiring an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after acquiring an additional 161,638 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $344.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $236.13 and a twelve month high of $348.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.22.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

