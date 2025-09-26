Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.0% of Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16,373.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 304,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,537,000 after buying an additional 303,078 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 484,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after buying an additional 312,940 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7%

PM opened at $164.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.83 and a 200-day moving average of $168.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 102.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.40.

Get Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.