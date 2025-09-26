75,066 Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB Acquired by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,066 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 96.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE:DB opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.