Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16,373.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,078 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.2% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $55,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $164.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

