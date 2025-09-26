SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4%

GLD opened at $344.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.43 and its 200-day moving average is $306.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.13 and a 52-week high of $348.75.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

