Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ADP opened at $288.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.44. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.18 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.