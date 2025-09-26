True North Advisors LLC Acquires 2,093 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,743,000 after buying an additional 115,059 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $291.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.48. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.06.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

