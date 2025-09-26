True North Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 132.7% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. New Insight Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Baird R W lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $345.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.96 and a 200-day moving average of $361.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

