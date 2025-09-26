10,760 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Bought by New Insight Wealth Advisors

New Insight Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,186,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $83.81 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of -644.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.52.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,424.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,709,226.33. The trade was a 5.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

