GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 4,232 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,944 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $56,244,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,433,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,688,308 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,668,533,000 after purchasing an additional 788,255 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,163,000. Finally, Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director Sarah Feinberg acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,012.29. The trade was a 11.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,345 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.35. Following the purchase, the director owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,029.32. This trade represents a 16.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $37.96.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the airline to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

