Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Realty Income Corporation $O

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,666,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

