Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Acquires 97 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $1,288,000. LBP AM SA raised its stake in shares of RTX by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $160.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.40. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $163.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.