Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 149.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 40.2% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 419,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,112,000 after purchasing an additional 156,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Datadog by 178.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 58,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $136.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.30, a P/E/G ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.52. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $170.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The company had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.10.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,050,433.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 181,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,011,720.64. This represents a 4.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 10,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,356,229.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,350.40. This trade represents a 86.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,337,175 shares of company stock worth $176,025,977. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

