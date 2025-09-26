Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $212,000 in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, September 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $650.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $539.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $517.83 and a 200 day moving average of $448.02. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $540.19.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

