Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 1,702 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,627 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,850,766 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,889,510,000 after buying an additional 222,988 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,537,200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,255,578,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 13,201 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,274,891 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $634,144,000 after purchasing an additional 52,496 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Microsoft from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.54.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $507.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $512.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.15. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

