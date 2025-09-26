Secure Asset Management LLC Has $10.34 Million Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,781 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 13,201 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,274,891 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $634,144,000 after acquiring an additional 52,496 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 115.0% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 31,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 128,490 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $507.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp upgraded Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.54.

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

