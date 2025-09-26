Old North State Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Old North State Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after acquiring an additional 451,169 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after purchasing an additional 738,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,309,000 after purchasing an additional 269,131 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after purchasing an additional 480,314 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,848,000 after buying an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $214.39 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $217.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

