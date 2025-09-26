A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $988,822,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 27,502.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,510,000 after buying an additional 2,482,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $873,878,000 after buying an additional 850,025 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 61,054.6% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $147,650,000 after buying an additional 623,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,096,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price target (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7%

UNP opened at $232.01 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.52 and a 200 day moving average of $224.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.96%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.